Primary Amines as Substituents

Alright, guys. So one more thing before we move on to secondary and tertiary is what happens if you have a primary mean. Okay, so we've got a primary mean here, but it is not the highest priority group. Okay, what if a higher priority functional group is present? Because we just talked about how it means are higher than alcohol groups. But you guys might recall that carbon eels are some of the highest priority groups out in nomenclature. So what happens if I have a primary mean? But I have a car bucks like acid or some other kind of carbonell alcohol ketone, etcetera. Well, then how would we name this? Well, when that happens, you're going to change the Suffolk Simien, okay? You're not going to use that anymore, and you're going to replace it with the prefix amino. So you're gonna name it as a substitue in because the roots is now gonna be given to the higher priority groups. That means that now this is your roots. This is your modifier. Remember that we keep referring to a modifier as anything that changes the parent chain name right and then the mean is now gonna be the substitute. Wait. Now how do you name in Amenas? A substitue in? Well, you don't name it amine anymore. Now you call it amino. So if you ever heard of amino acid, right and amino acid is gonna be, ah, carve oxalic acid within a mean as a substitue in. That's why it's called in amino. Okay, that's beyond the scope of this lesson, but just letting you know you've heard of this term before. So in this case, what's gonna be the root name for this molecule? The route name or the common name would actually be Ben's OIC acid. Okay, this is gonna be Ben's OIC acid. You might recall from our aromatics chapter Ben's OIC acid. And that means that my NH two is gonna be named as an amino me? No. And it's gonna be on which position. What number three. Okay, so this would be on the three positions. So what you could call this is you could say that this is three amino one, Ben's OIC acid and you guys might recall that we actually have other types of nomenclature to denote. He's 1213 and 14 relationships. This would also be probably more commonly referred to as mm meta amino benzo. A gossip. Okay, remember that when you say when used the words meta, Ortho and Pera, they're just stand ins for 121314 Awesome guys. So I hope that that made sense. So now let's go ahead and talk about secondary and tertiary is

