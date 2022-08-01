Identify the number of unique products

Alright, so what number did you guys get? It should be two. Okay, let me show you why, because this is my alpha and then let's look at my betas actually have three betas, I have a beta here, A beta here and a beta here. Okay, now I know that it might have been tricky to recognize that this top one was a beta, but it is, it's a methyl group coming directly off of the alpha. So that by definition is a beta. Alright, so I've got my three betas, do all of them have at least one proton? The answer is no, okay, this one has a proton And this one has a proton at least one. But this bottom one doesn't, it only has our groups coming off of it, it only has carbons. So that means that this one cannot participate at all. That means now I'm stuck with just two options. Alright, so now I have to say is okay, are those options equivalent or are they different from each other? What do you think they're super different? One of them is on the ring, one of them is on a branch completely different. So what that means is let's say this is my red and this is my blue, I'm gonna get two different products, let's write that two products and let's draw these products, the Red one would look like this, remember it's between alpha and beta, so it would be a double bond between groups between alpha and beta and then I would still get everything else the same here and here, but now I would actually draw the beta, that's that's on the metal, I would draw it on a stick. Why is that? Because it turns out that now, I'm not talking about the chlorine by the way, the chlorine left. Okay. But I'm talking about this method right here. It used to be on the dash and now enjoy it on a stick. Why? Because if you remember back to chapter one, we talked about hybridization, this carbon right there, is triggering a planer now. Okay. It has it's an sp two hybridized um bond and or adam and that means that everything has to be on the same plane. So it's actually wrong to draw that methyl group on a dash because it looks like you see that it's a double bond, but that you don't remember that it's triggered a planer. Okay. And no one wants to look stupid. Right? So that's why you're going to go ahead and apply the rule of it being trivial planet. It's kind of like if you were drawing a triple bond and you draw it with a zigzag pattern, everyone knows duh, you have to draw a triple bond straight because it's linear, same, same kind of deal. Alright. And yeah, who knows if you have, if you have a free response, test, your professor could actually take off a point or two because you forgot that has to be triggering planner. Let's see the other product, the other product would be that I have The Blue one, which would have been that these groups are the same. Okay, But now I have a double bond going towards that mental group. So I actually draw it like this. Okay. And once again you would draw it out Like this because this is supposed to have a 120° bond angle so it wouldn't make sense to draw it straight up. Like I had it before you have to draw it out. Okay. And these are two different products for elimination. Crazy, right? But now hopefully is getting better and it's it's coming a little easier to you. Okay, let's do one more practice problem and then we'll be done with this topic.

