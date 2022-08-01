Unique β-carbons and possible products

now on a dig deeper into one of the more important parts of elimination. And that's the beta hydrogen. All right, So you guys might remember that elimination reactions basically pull off beta hydrogen and then they make double bonds. Okay, if you think back to the definition of elimination, what we remember is that let's say that you have a single bond to a leaving group on a single bond to ah, hydrogen. What winds up happening is that these two Sigma bonds get pulled off and turn into one pi bon. All right, so that's the whole process of elimination. That's actually the definition. Is that to Sigma's turned into one pie? Alright, so that's not bad. But the tricky part comes in with the beta hydrogen is because it turns out that rarely will you just have one beta hydrogen that applies towards this rule. Many times, you're gonna have several beta hydrogen that you have to choose from. On top of that that complicates things more. Because if you choose a different beta hydrogen to extract that, that might that might actually make a new product. Okay, so what that means is that we're opening ourselves up for the possibility of multiple products. And in this page, what I want to do is just really practice how to determine if you're just gonna get one product or if you have a possibility of up to three products, okay. And usually that's the maximum amount of products you can get. Three, because that's the maximum amount of beta carbons you can have three. Okay, so let's go ahead and talk about how to figure that out. The way we figure that out is by counting the number of non equivalent beta carbons. Okay, remember that the beta carbon is attached to the Alfa Carbon. All right, I'm gonna go through all this again. So it's fine. And if those beta hydrogen is have at least one h, that's gonna be its own unique product. Okay, So for every beta carbon that's unique, that has its own H that could be taken off that's going to represent one possible product. And like I said, sometimes you're just gonna only have one product on Lee. One of the beta carbons will have a hydrogen on it, But other times you're gonna get up to three products, and that's what we're gonna do now. So I want you guys to look at example a and try it yourself. Try to figure out exactly how many different products you could get from a by looking at the beta carbons and see if they have hydrogen, and then I'll explain the entire question, how to do it. All right, so go ahead and get started.

Hide transcripts