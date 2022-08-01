Identify the number of unique products

Alright, So let's start off with the Alfa Carbon. This is my Alfa. So where are my Betas? I've actually got three betas, one to three. Okay, Do those three Betas all have at least one hydrogen on them? Yes, they dio Okay, There's a least one hydrogen coming off of each one. So I have to figure out. Are they all the same or are they different? Okay. And it turns out that two of these are exactly the same. These on the corners because they're both secondary and they're both coming off the tips of those squares. Okay, but one of them is different than the others. And that's this one because it's tertiary and its in between the two rings. Okay, So because of symmetry, even though I have to even though I have three carbons total that could be that could participate. I only have two different types of carbons. I have the blue ones and I have the green one in the middle. Does that make sense? So that means that even though I could use any of these beta protons that I want altogether, I'm only gonna get to different products. So let's go ahead and see what they would look like. So I'm gonna put here to products, okay? And what I would get is let's draw the blue one first. The blue one would just look like this. Oops. The blue one would look like this. I have my squares. And now I went ahead and I draw a double bond between one of the alphas and one of the Betas. Okay, It doesn't matter which one you pick, because there's symmetrical, so you could have also drawn on the left hand side. Okay. What's the other product gonna look like? Well, the other product would be the same general shape, but now I'm gonna have a double bond in the middle, Okay? And that's because I e I wanted to draw that in green. Sorry. Not sure if it makes a big deal to you guys, but I just like showing that the green one would be the one that would create the green product. And the blue one would create the blue product. All right, now I know you guys might be already starting to think, Johnny, Which one would I get more of or what? I get the same don't worry about that yet. We're gonna have rules that decide that later. But right now, I just want you guys to get usedto just drawing these products and knowing how many different ones you could get. All right, so let's move on to the next one.

