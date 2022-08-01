Identify the number of unique products

All right. So there's actually a really easy question. It could just be a little bit tricky the first time you're trying to figure it out. So how do we find out how many different products what I would do, first of all, is indicate that the carbon that is attached directly to my iodine or my leaving group is my Alfa. That means that every carbon coming off of that one is beta. Okay, now, a Z guys can see I have three beta carbons, but do I have three different non equivalent beta carbons? In order to figure that out, I have to see what they're attached to. So what I would say is, OK, I have three beta carbons. Okay? Are they all attached? The same thing afterwards. Okay, we're going to notice is that all three of them are part of an ethyl group overall. Okay, All three of them. This is an ethyl. This is an ethyl, and this is an ethyl. Okay, so are these equivalent or non equivalent. It turns out that they're all equivalent. They're all the same exact thing because it doesn't matter which proton I pull off. It doesn't. They're all exactly the same. Substitue int. Now, the next thing I have to do after figure out if they're equivalent or not, is C Do they all have at least one hydrogen on them? And Yeah, actually, each of these has to I've got to here to here to here. All right? That doesn't matter. I don't care about one or two. I just care. Is there a least one? Yes, there is. So the answer is that I could use any of these beta carbons, but I'm only gonna get one product because they're all equivalent. So the answer is I would just get one product, okay? And I'm also gonna go ahead and draw that. And what that one product would look like is just I could really pick any of the ones I want. I'm just gonna go up with it, okay? And that's gonna be my one product. Because remember that basically what you do is you make a double bond in between the Alfa and the beta. And that's going to tell you what your end product looks like. You look at your Alfa. You look at your beta, you draw double bond between them and that's that. Okay, Now, you guys might be wondering, Johnny, I picked a different one. I picked the one that was at the bottom. It's the same exact thing. Okay, It doesn't matter, because this is symmetrical. And then maybe you're like, Oh, Johnny, doesn't matter if I drew the top thing this way. Same exact thing. It doesn't matter. These air all equivalent. So it doesn't matter how you draw it. Okay, Cool. So with that said, maybe it's a little bit easier. Now. Go ahead and try to predict how many products and draw the products of B. Can't remember that the way you draw the product is to draw double bond between the alpha and the beta that you pick, so go for it.

