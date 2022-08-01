Identify the number of unique products

last one. And I know you guys all got it, right. The answer was three products, Okay? And why is that? Because I had three carbons that had been at least one beta hydrogen, and they were all different. Let me show you. So my Alfa was right here in the middle. And then I had this beta. I had this beta and I had this beta. Okay, so those three different betas well, are they different? Well, first of all, do they all have it? Least one h on them? Yes. Okay. Are they all different? Yes, they are. Because one is, um Ethel. One is an ethyl, and the blue one is. You remember Isopropyl. So they're all completely different. That means that if I eliminate down one or the other, I'm going to get a different product. All right, So let's go ahead and drop the three different products that I would get. Let's start off with the red one. The red would look like this. I would get everything the same but a double bond going up this way. Remember, between Alfa and that beta carbon, the blue one would have a dull bon This way and then, lastly, the green one, which I'm gonna take myself out of the picture so you guys can see it. Or maybe I won't. There we go. Oh, gosh. What just happened? Okay, so we had a little technical difficulty, so I'm just gonna go ahead and draw out on top. Um, what I would have is the same compound, but now with a double bond facing this way. Okay, So notice that I just drew it down because I was drawing between the Alfa and between the green beta carbon. Alright, so hopefully this helps you guys, Um, hopefully this really helps you guys understand the differences between locating different beta hydrogen. This is actually one of the things that people struggle with the most doing elimination reactions. And this is gonna work for every single elimination reaction that we talked about, whether it's e one or two. Okay, so let me know if you have any questions, but if not, let's move onto the next topic.

