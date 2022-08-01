Identifying Proton Signals

So what was the answer that you got for D? Well, this one's actually kind of a high number. I want to start off by just talking about symmetry. Were you able to find any symmetry on this molecule if you did, you were kind of like deluding yourself because there actually isn't. This is an asymmetrical molecule. Now it would actually be easy to turn it into a symmetrical molecule if you didn't have this part. Let's say this Ethel Group didn't exist. That would be symmetrical, because now we would have a dotted line down the middle. And now anything that I determined for one half applies to the other. But that's not the molecule I gave you. I gave you a molecule that the two alcanzar symmetrical. But then one side has an ethyl on the other side. Doesn't that means there's no symmetry that literally means that every single atom needs its own signal. So I'm going to get Adam a signal. Be signals. See signal D signal E signal F signal G on signal age. Okay, so all of those were going to get their own unique signal. It's eight signals now. You might be wondering, guys, I know a few of you guys were wondering Johnny, Why did you give a and F different signals? They looked just the same to me. Okay. Why would you give them different signals? Well, notice F is closer to the Ethel Group, and A is further from the Ethel group. So that means there isn't perfect symmetry here, Right? If the Ethel group didn't exist, then A and F would have been the same thing. But since that Ethel Group is there, there's no symmetry. That means that F and A are their own unique peaks. Okay, so hopefully that makes sense. So far, let's move on to the next part.

