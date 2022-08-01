General Assumption for 1H NMR Signals

let's discuss the first piece of information that we can derive from a proton NMR. And that's the total number of signals. So, on a typical proton NMR, there's gonna be as many signals on the spectrum as there are unique, non equivalent types of protons. Okay, And for that we need to understand what's an equivalent or non equivalent proton? Well, an equivalent Proton is gonna be a proton that has the same perspective on the molecule as another proton. So if two protons are in pretty much the same place on a molecule like for example, let's say the three protons that are attached to a metal group, right? Um, Ethel Group usually has three h is on it. So all three of those would be said to have the same position on the molecule, so all three of them would be what we call equivalent. Okay, so for right now, how are we gonna be able to determine if something's equivalent or non equivalent? We're just gonna go with a really easy rule, which is that Let's go ahead and assume that hydrogen is bound to the same Adam are equivalent. Okay, So, like I just said the three hydrogen on a metal group on a carbon would be equivalent. So that would apply to other atoms as well, Not just carbon. Okay. And in general, a rule that we can go by is that any type of symmetry is going to reduce the total number of signals. This is because if you have any planes of symmetry, then you're by definition gonna have some protons that are the same as other protons on the other side of the molecule. So symmetry something that tow watch for when we're using this type of information. Okay, so what we're gonna do is I'm gonna go ahead and do practice problem A as a worked example. And then I'll save the other three for you guys to do on your own. So let's just go ahead and breed this question says how many different types of protons or signals are there on each molecule? Let's look at a So we notice is that a has obviously a bunch of hydrogen on it that aren't drawn, but it has four different atoms Now. What I'm wondering is, how many different signals do you think this is gonna have now? Notice three of them are carbon. One of them is oxygen. Is there any plane of symmetry, etcetera? Those are things we need to be thinking about. Well, I'm just gonna tell you right now, the answer is that there are gonna be four different types of hydrogen is here. Let's see why. The reason is because we could just start counting from the oxygen. Let's see if the oxygen is gonna be, uh, later. Okay. Okay. So the oxygen has ah, hydrogen. That's attached to it. And there's no other hydrogen like that. So for sure, that's one type of hydrogen. No other hydrogen on that molecule look like that one. Okay, now we have all the rest of these hydrogen, and you might have thought that we could group them all together since they're all in carbon. So maybe you're thinking you have one type of hydrogen with the oh, and second type is on the carbons. But it turns out that no, they're actually mawr separated than that. Because, for example, the hydrogen is that are attached to this. Carbon are closer to the oxygen, then the hydrogen attached to this carbon. So that means that theoretically, the red hydrogen is the two hydrogen is that are on this red carbon are gonna be a little bit more d shielded than the blue ones because they're gonna be closer to something. A lecture. Negative. So I would actually expect that the red ones would be a little bit more down field. You guys remember those words downfield in upfield? So anyway, because the fact that those to red hydrogen dare touch the same Adam, we're going to say that's the second type. The two hydrogen is attached to this. Adam are the third type. And then finally, the three hydrogen on this last carbon are the fourth. So, in total, we get 1234 different types of protons. Okay, so not so bad. Now, another thing to know is you might have been thinking. Maybe there was symmetry here, but really, this molecule isn't symmetrical. The way that it's drawn, the the oxygen is on one side. And then you've got this asymmetry that goes through the whole molecules. That's why every single atom needed its own peak, okay? Or its own signal. So now go ahead with that knowledge. Tried to question be, and then I'll go ahead and solve it

