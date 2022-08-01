Identifying Proton Signals

Alright, guys. So what was the answer for question? Be three. Let's go ahead and check it out. First of all, did you guys find any symmetry in this molecule? Actually, yes. This is a molecule with a plane of symmetry down the middle. That means that whatever conclusion I make, let's say about this carbon over here also applies to the one across from it meaning that if you are able to identify the amount of unique hydrogen on one side that dotted line, the same exact thing applies to the other side. So you don't even count the ones on the other side. Okay, So for example, I noticed that this one is on a double bond. So I'm gonna make this as hydrogen type a. Then I notice that these hydrogen are on an al cane. A regular SP three hybrids. Carbon. That's gonna be another type of hydrogen. Now, I also noticed that there's this carbon here. I'm wondering, Did you guys give that a signal or not? Actually, this carbon doesn't even count because that carbon doesn't have any hydrogen. Remember, this is called proton NMR because it on Lee responds to proton. So even though that is a unique position on the molecule. It doesn't have hydrogen, so we don't count it. Then finally we have Over here, we have the hydrogen that are on that one. So that's its own unique place. Okay, so we've got those three different signals now. Would we have to also draw the signals on the other side? No. Because this one is also A This one is also be, And this one is also see. Okay, so that's what you do with the plane of symmetry. It means that any conclusions you have about one side are going to be the same exact ones on the on the next side. Okay, awesome. So three different ones. Let's go ahead and move on to the next question.

Hide transcripts