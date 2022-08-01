Identifying Proton Signals

and the answer for problems. See Iwas. Just one. Okay, so I know some of you guys got that because it turns out, first of all, is there any symmetry? Actually, yes. There's actually two planes of symmetry. There's a plane of symmetry here. I'll make that the red plane. And there's also plane of symmetry here. I'll make that the blue plane. Okay. Now, what does it mean to have a plane of symmetry again? It means that basically whatever you figure out for one side of the mirror applies to the other. Okay, in this sides, in this case, since I have two overlapping planes of symmetry, that means all I need to do is figure out the number of unique positions in one quadrant and that will apply to all the other three. Okay, So all I need to figure out is how many different positions do I have in one quadrant? Okay. And what we notices in that one quadrant, we have only two different positions. We have the red position and we have the blue position. Okay, so my question is, which of these get signals. Okay, well, red notice. Red actually already has four bonds so red isn't gonna count. Red isn't going to get a signal. Now, Blue is going to get a signal. But notice that this blue is the same as this one. It's the same groups trying to use blue here. It's the same as this one. This one, This one It's also the same. Is these okay? Those are all the same. So the answer is that you're just going to get one. So I'm just gonna put the letter A Because there's nothing else. Okay, awesome. Next question.

Hide transcripts