So remember we said that organic chemistry is the chemistry of life. So we're not gonna see heavy metals involved in organic reactions for the most part or in biological systems. Because of this, the most important roles of the periodic table are rows one and two. And sometimes on occasion you might see world three being involved. A vast majority. The reactions will deal with the elements in these three rows. Now of course like plants, you wouldn't see a plant composed of atoms of lead or platinum or mercury. We will come into contact with reactions of course dealing with oxygen and nitrogen and sulfur, things like that. Now, just a crash course in reading this periodic table, we can see that the periodic table has about 118 elements. Now, I haven't filled out everything in terms of this graph. Well remember this bottom row here, it has been completely filled in with conventional names for the elements that are here here and here. But again, we're not really concerned with that. We're really focusing on the first three rows. Now when we talk about rose, remember another name for a row is a period. So we have roll one which contains hydrogen and helium road to or period to which is lithium lithium. All the way to neon Row three or period three is sodium all the way to Argon. Besides rose or periods. We have groups. So our groups represent our columns. Or fancy term families. Now we'll tend to say groups or families or groups or columns and we're talking about each one of these groups. So a group one A. Here is hydrogen all the way down to F. R. Group two a. All the way to group eight over here. Now, we're not concerning ourselves with the elements found here in the pit. These are your transition metals. Uh They themselves they're not group A elements, their transition metals, they're kind of weird. This would actually be one, be here and to be here And then it would it would come back over here as three B. So transition metals are a bit weird. Just realize that in or go, we only care mainly about the first three rows or periods because those are our nonmetal for the most part, elements, they'll be involved in a lot of reaction, you're gonna see throughout this course. Okay, so just keep that in mind. Remember groups are your columns periods. Are your rose? We care mainly about the first three rows of the periodic table.

Hide transcripts