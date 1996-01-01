LCAO model proves why Noble gases are so stable.

So it turns out that in order to prove that noble gasses are so stable, we can actually use the molecular orbital theory that I was teaching you guys before. So let's go ahead before I talk about the periodic table. More. Let's go ahead and go down to this um to this linear combination really quick. And I'm gonna show you guys why noble gasses are so stable. Um by the way, think about it this way. If adam is stable, is it going to want to form a bond or not form a bond? The answer is that it doesn't want to form a bond. The reason is because if it's stable by itself, it doesn't need anyone else. That's like a person that's already financially stable. Right? You have your own like pimp pass apartment. You're not gonna want to get a roommate, right? You're already like bawling. So why would a noble gas get a roommate? And that's exactly the thing. It's not going to let me show you why. So in this case, I'm gonna use helium, which if you notice helium is one of the noble gasses and I'm gonna show you guys how it's a little bit different. So, remember that these were our atomic orbital's I'm still using one S. A. One S. B. Because these are still one s orbital. Remember that one s orbital can hold two electrons? How many electrons does each of these helium atoms have? Well, according to the atomic number, what's the atomic number? Two. So should have two electrons. So one S A. Should have two electrons. One S B Should have two electrons. Alright, so both of these atomic orbital is already going to be full right off the bat and that's what I've drawn right here. Those are the two um Adam's just non bonding. If they're non bonding they would just interact like that, they wouldn't interact and they'd just be full already. Now, what happens if we try to make these interact with a bonding or constructive um interference? Okay, what's gonna happen is that two of these electrons are gonna jump down to a lower energy state? Okay, and they're gonna fill the sigma orbital, I mean the signal but they're gonna fill the signal molecular orbital. Okay, so that's good. The problem is that I still have two electrons left that need to go in another molecular orbital because you can't just combine some of them, you have to combine all of them. So then it's gonna have to jump up to the next energy state because remember that Pauli exclusion principle says you can only fit two in age and then after all principle says that you need to jump up to the next energy level. So what that means is that two of these electrons are also going to have to go into the anti bonding orbital, do you think that's going to be stable? Not at all. That's going to cancel out the stability that was gained from the bonding orbital. So basically the bonding orbital is going to be canceled out by the full anti bonding orbital. Does that make sense? This is really bad. So it turns out that um I think back in the 90s they actually did make finally they got helium to bond. Okay, it was it took forever. You know how much energy it saved? 0.1 kg joules per mole? Alright, so what that shows you is that really there is no basically no benefit to helium interacting through a bonding orbital? Yeah, through through a bonding molecular orbital. So it's not going to. And what you find is that if you do find helium in a balloon or in outer space or ever, helium will be found with just one in one atom. It won't be found as Ehe two. It will just be found as helium. Alright, so it just shows you how in real life they don't like to bond together. All right.

