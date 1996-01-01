So now I just want to go over some really, really quick rules. And these are gonna be the rules that we need for the octet rule. Okay, so Adams can satisfy their octet by forming chemical bonds or by possessing lone pairs. So what that basically means is that remember that I said Adams want to either lose electrons or gain electrons in order to fit the noble gas configuration. Right? Well if you are losing electrons that means you're gonna be sharing electrons with other atoms. Okay, so that would be a bond. If you are gaining electrons that means you're gonna be taking on more electrons. So you might have like a lone pair on the atom. Okay, those electrons are called octet electrons. So keep in mind when octet electron is Alright, so basically let's talk about the first row elements hydrogen, helium and lithium. Okay, hydrogen helium and lithium are so small that they're usually only gonna have just that one s orbital and it can only have two electrons. Okay. Or they're gonna so basically what that means is that they're gonna prefer prefer to only have two octet electrons so that they can become like helium. Okay, so hydrogen is gonna want to gain an electron, lithium is gonna want to lose an electron so that they can both be like helium and they're both gonna want basically all of these are going to want to have to octet electrons cool so far. This is also known in some books as the duet rule. Okay, but the duet rule is the same thing as the octet rule. As long as you think of noble gas, it's the same thing. All right. So then we have our second row elements. This is first row or first period you could think of second row elements are carbon, nitrogen, oxygen flooring. These are all gonna prefer to possess eight octet electrons. That's why we use the name octet rule. Common. Now, it turns out there is an exception to that. The atoms that are smaller than carbon are going to have are gonna prefer to possess less than eight electrons. The reason is because they don't have that many orbital's so it's actually difficult for them to accommodate eight electrons. So B E. Or beryllium is gonna prefer to have four and boron is gonna prefer to have six. These are just things you need to know. You just need to memorize that. Then finally, we have our third row or third period elements that are gonna be able to form what's called expanded octet. Okay, this is what an expanded octet is. We talked about s orbital's and we talked about p orbital's but it turns out that phosphorus and sulfur are so big that the p orbital are gonna get filled up. Do you know what comes after the peas? The D orbital's We're not even gonna talk about D orbital's in this class. What you should know is that D orbital's can also hold extra electrons. So what's going to happen is that phosphorus and sulfur can choose to hold more than eight electrons if they want to. So phosphorus is going to be able to hold 10 electrons, And sulfur is going to be able to hold 12 electrons.

Hide transcripts