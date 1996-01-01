How Noble gases are related to the octet rule.

Alright, guys. Now what I want to do is introduce probably the most important rule in all of chemistry. And that's the octet rule, So let's just jump straight into it. So the octet rule is based on the idea that all atoms on the periodic table eventually want to reach what's called the noble gas configuration. Okay, The noble gas configuration just means that they look like noble gasses in terms of the amount of electrons that they have. And just you guys remember the noble gasses. Are these pink colored, um, Adams right there? Okay, The noble gasses are the most stable atoms in the entire periodic table. So you can think of all the other atoms as just trying to get to that red state in terms of the the stability of the noble gasses. Okay. And actually, this tendency to gain or lose electrons in order to reach that configuration is what's known as the octet rule. So when I say octet rule, all I'm really talking about is how can this Adam become like a noble gas in terms of electrons? Okay,

