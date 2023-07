The bromination of methane proceeds through the following steps: 1. Br2 + 2 Br• ΔH° (per mole)/+190 kJ (45 kcal) Ea (per mole)/ 190 kJ (45 kcal) 2. CH4 + Br• —> CH3+ HBr +73 kJ (17 kcal) 79 kJ (19 kcal) 3. • CH3 + Br2 —> CH3Br + Br -112 kJ (-27 kcal) 4 kJ (1 kcal) a. Draw a complete reaction-energy diagram for this reaction. b. Label the rate-limiting step.

Verified Solution

13m Play a video: