10. Addition Reactions
Epoxide Reactions
Propylene oxide is a chiral molecule. Hydrolysis of propylene oxide gives propylene glycol, another chiral molecule.
(a) Draw the enantiomers of propylene oxide.
(b) Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of pure (R)-propylene oxide.
