Organic Chemistry10. Addition ReactionsEpoxide Reactions
Problem 10a
The existence of the NIH shift was established by determining the major product obtained from rearrangement of the following arene oxide, in which a hydrogen has been replaced by a deuterium. a. What would be the major product if the NIH shift occurs? (Hint: A C—H bond is easier to break than a C—D bond.)

