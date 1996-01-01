10. Addition Reactions
Epoxide Reactions
Problem 10g
Two stereoisomers are obtained from the reaction of cyclopentene oxide and dimethylamine. The R,R-isomer is used in the manufacture of eclanamine, an antidepressant. What other isomer is obtained?
