10. Addition Reactions
Epoxide Reactions
Problem 53
Under the right conditions, the following acid-catalyzed double cyclization proceeds in remarkably good yields. Propose a mechanism. Does this reaction resemble a biological process you have seen?
<IMAGE of reaction>
