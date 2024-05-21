10. Addition Reactions
Halohydrin
Problem 8.71
A graduate student attempted to form the iodohydrin of the alkene shown below. Her analysis of the products showed a good yield of an unexpected product. Propose a mechanism to explain the formation of this product.
<IMAGE>
