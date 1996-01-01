10. Addition Reactions
Oxymercuration
Problem 8e
The first step of oxymercuration–reduction is stereospecific, and yet this fact wasn't emphasized in that discussion. Show the stereospecificity of the first step for the following alkene and then explain why the stereospecificity becomes unimportant after the second step. ?
