10. Addition Reactions
Oxymercuration
7:47 minutes
Problem 8h
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism, accounting also for the stereochemical outcome, of the first step (oxymercuration) of the three reactions in Figure 8.63.
Verified Solution
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
26
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General properties of oxymercuration-reduction. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice