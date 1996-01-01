15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Structure Determination without Mass Spect
Problem 16a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A compound gives the following IR spectrum. Upon reaction with sodium borohydride followed by acidification, it forms the product with the 1H NMR spectrum shown below. Identify the starting material and the product.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
32
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Building Molecular Sentences with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice