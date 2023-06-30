Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass SpectStructure Determination without Mass Spect
10:02 minutes
Problem 13c
Textbook Question

When 2-chloro-2-methylbutane is treated with a variety of strong bases, the products always seem to contain two isomers (A and B) of formula C5H10. When sodium hydroxide is used as the base, isomer A predominates. When potassium tert-butoxide is used as the base, isomer B predominates. The 1H and 13C NMR spectra of A and B are given below. (a) Determine the structures of isomers A and B. (b) Explain why A is the major product when using sodium hydroxide as the base and why B is the major product when using potassium tert-butoxide as the base.

Verified Solution
clock
10m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
91
Was this helpful?
11:19m

Watch next

Master Building Molecular Sentences with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
11:19
Building Molecular Sentences
Johnny Betancourt
131
2
15
16:59
Building a molecular sentence
Johnny Betancourt
99
1
31
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.