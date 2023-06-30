When 2-chloro-2-methylbutane is treated with a variety of strong bases, the products always seem to contain two isomers (A and B) of formula C5H10. When sodium hydroxide is used as the base, isomer A predominates. When potassium tert-butoxide is used as the base, isomer B predominates. The 1H and 13C NMR spectra of A and B are given below.
(a) Determine the structures of isomers A and B.
(b) Explain why A is the major product when using sodium hydroxide as the base and why B is the major product when
using potassium tert-butoxide as the base.
