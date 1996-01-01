15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Structure Determination without Mass Spect
Problem 15b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(•••) The spectral data below are presented in a manner similar to what you would find in a chemistry research journal. Identify the structure for each set of data. (c) C₇H₁₄O₂ : ¹H NMR: δ 0.91 (3H, t, J = 7.0 Hz), 1.11 (6H, d, J = 7.0 Hz), 1.82 (2H, sextet), 2.40 (1H, sept, J = 7.0 Hz), 4.14 (2H, t, J = 7.1 Hz); IR (cm ⁻¹) : 1745, 1200
