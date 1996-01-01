15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Structure Determination without Mass Spect
Problem 16b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Shown below is the 1H NMR spectrum of the alkyl bromide used to make the phosphonium ylide that reacts with a ketone in a Wittig reaction to form a compound with molecular formula C11H14. What product is obtained from the Wittig reaction?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
28
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Building Molecular Sentences with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice