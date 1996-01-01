6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Carbocation Stability
Problem 11
We show in Chapter 12 that C― Br bonds can break to give a carbocation and a bromide anion. For which of the organohalides (A or B) would you expect this process to be fastest? Explain.
