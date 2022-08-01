Lewis vs. Bronsted-Lowry Definition

the easiest way to learn that is just to look at some examples. So what I want to do first is just go through these six examples and then I'm going to show you the difference between Bonds, the lorry and Lewis. Okay, so let's look at a first of all is water and water, I already told you is when it was an exception. What that means is that it can really do anything it wants, depending on what the other re agent is. So remember that it has electrons here has a lone pair there. Ah, lone pair there. And it also has protons. So what that means is that it can act as a lewis acid, meaning it could be an electron pair, except, er okay, because it could give away a proton make way for an electron pair. It can also be an electron pair donor, meaning that can give away one of its lone pairs. It can also be a bronze, said Laurie acid, meaning it could give away a proton. And it can also be a Bronson Laurie based mean that I can donate. I mean, that could accept a proton so it can do all of these things. So just think whenever you see water, all of the above, it could do whatever. Now, we're gonna go to a more specific re agent. That doesn't do all of these things. In fact, it's only gonna do one of them. Okay, this is boron. And if you guys remember from my talk on I told you as well octet rule how maney electrons does born want to have in a talk tech. It wants to have only six. Okay, six electrons. Okay. And what that means is that it actually prefers to have three bonds and six electrons. It's happy the way it is. But what that means is that it's always gonna have one empty orbital and that orbital is a P orbital. So boron always has an empty P orbital. The reason I'm teaching you this is because it seems kind of specific, but this comes up a lot in organic chemistry. One. So I want you guys to remember that Barnes kind of special. It always has that empty P orbital. There's actually another Adam that's very similar, and that's the one right under it in the periodic table. And that's aluminum. Aluminum also has an empty P orbital and then three bonds. Is that cool so far that empty orbital turns out, Since it's empty, it can accept electrons. Really, really well, okay, but it's not a good Proton donor. The reason is because if it gave away a proton, it would break its octet and then it would only have four electrons. Okay, So what that means is that Is this going to be an electron pair? Except er yes, If I say electron pair except, er which of these four is that? Look at my definitions. Above which one is the electron pair? Except er Lewis Acid. So it turns out that B H three is a really good Lewis acid. Okay, but now let's see. Is it also a bronze? Said Larry Acid, Which means is it a good Proton donor? No, it sucks. It actually is terrible. So it is not a bronze salary, I said, but it is a lewis acid. Isn't that interesting? So this is an example where the two different definitions don't line up exactly. Okay, Now let's talk about the bass part really quick. Is it a good Lewis base? Meaning doesn't give away electrons. Obviously not. It doesn't have any electrons, so no. And then is it good at accepting protons? Also know. Okay, So what that means is that it's on Lee one of these things, which is that it's a Lewis acid. Okay, now, I want you to hold on to that. But just keep in mind that this is different from water. How water was a good lewis acid. And brown said Lowry, which is like I said, about 90% of the molecules we encounter have both of them agreeing with each other. But then there are some special molecules like these guys that only do one of them. All right, so let's look at these other ones. Um, this is a molecule C is a molecule that I've introduced you guys before. It's called Paradyne, okay? And it has a lone pair here. Okay, So is it gonna be a good electron pair? Except, er no. If it accepted another lone pair that would break its octet, right? So, no, it's not a good electron pair. Except, er is it a good electron pair donor? Yeah, because it has a free lone pair just hanging out here. So it is a good election paired donor, or it's a good nuclear file. Or what would you say? Lewis base. Okay. Is it a good Bronstein acid? Meaning that it can donate protons? Yeah. Okay. Is it a good bronze? Did base mean that it can accept protons pretty well. Actually, it can. So this would be both one of those examples where it's both Ah, Lewis and a bronze did base. Okay, so I just want you guys to keep that in mind. These agree with each other because it can donate electrons, but it could also accept a proton. Okay, Now, let's look at this next one. So I'm gonna go through these a little quicker, but basically, now, I have, um, basically lone pairs on this. Oh, and what I want to know is that could that oxygen there be a lewis acid? Could it be an electron pair? Except er, actually, it could if it gave away this proton. If it gives away the proton, then it could accept two electrons. So it actually is a lewis acid. Is it a good Lewis base? Meaning that it's good at giving way? Electrons not really? Okay. Is it a good Bronstein acid? Meaning that it's good giveaway protons? Actually, yeah. We just said that it could give away this proton. So it's a bronze. Did. Acid is a good Bronston base, meaning that it can accept protons. No, not really. Okay, now, you might be wondering, Johnny, how did you know that this was gonna be a good acid and give away that proton? Well, think about the functional group. This is called carb oxalic acid. Okay, if you forgot that, remember that. Basically C o h is carb oxalic acid. So what that means is that it has a very acidic H. So it's easy to give that h away. And if it's giving the H way, then what is it doing? It's gonna except a lone pair. Okay, Now, let's talk about this next one. A double bond is a double bond. A good electron pair, except er So let's say I have electron pair, and now it's going to try to go into that dope one. No, that would be terrible. That would break the architects of two carbons. Okay. Is it a good electron pair donor? Okay. And actually, yes, it is because remember that I said that these electrons can donate to something else. I can move those electrons to some kind of electric file. So there's actually a really good Lewis base. Okay. Is it a bronze? Did acid meaning that it can donate? Protons don't. Not at all. It's not an acid. It all. Is it a good Bronstein base? Meaning that it's easy for to to, um, toe accept protons. And actually, no, it's not. This is not a good example of a bronze said base, because once again, I would be basically breaking in on Tet toe, accept a proton. Okay, so this is gonna be one of those examples where this is going to be mostly a Louis space, and it's not gonna be Ah, Bronze said based very much. Okay, it's gonna act more like a Louis. Basically, it's gonna be really good at giving away the electrons, Okay? But it's not very good in its normal state. It's not good at accepting its at accepting protons. Okay, so then we finally have this last one, which is just, um, Al Cane. Okay. And al cane. This one is un reactive. It doesn't have anything to react. Remember that we talked about re activities before and we talked about how you need a double bond. You need a die poll. You need a charge. Some strange, none of that. So this is just not gonna be anything. It's not gonna be good at donating protons, and it's also not going to be good at accepting them. Just it's not gonna do anything because it's un reactive. Okay, so in all these cases, I was looking for a reactive site. All of these had a reactive site, except this last one.

