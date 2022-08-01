Equilibrium constant and conjugates.

Now, what I finally want to do is end off talking about equilibrium. And this is just a simple pattern that we're gonna use throughout all of these reactions. And all it says is this Ah, base will always attack an acid. So notice I'm already telling you what's gonna happen. A base negative will attack an acid. Positive to produce. Conjure gets scary word. Remember that from gen com congregates in the falling chemical path. So this is the way it works. Basically, you're always going to get your stronger base and you're stronger acids. Okay. Reacting together to make a weaker base and a weaker acid. Okay, so you always go from stronger toe weaker. It just makes sense. You're never gonna go from weaker or stronger. That that doesn't make any sense. Okay? And then what we're gonna do is everything that's on the right side of the arrow. Okay? Everything that's after reaction. We're gonna call that a conjugate. Okay? The conjugate means that's what happened after it reacted. Okay, So, basically what, and then everything beforehand, we're just gonna call it the regular base in the regular acid. Okay, So what that means is that my base is always gonna turn into a conjugate acid, and my acid is always going to turn into a conjugal base. I know that's a little bit confusing, and a lot of people mix that up, Okay? But that's just something you have to remember. Your base is going to turn into the a weaker acid, and then your acid is gonna turn into a weaker base than the ones that were on the other side. Okay, on Ben. Also, just that the K E has to do with the equilibrium constant. And all that saying is that it's always going to go to the right. Basically, k e over one means that it's going to the right if your congregants are weaker. Okay, if your contracts are weaker than it's going to the right, if you're confident you're stronger than it would go to the left because then it's going to go the other way. Okay, Does that kind of makes sense Now? I know that last part was a little bit rushed, but think we're gonna do tons of practice with this, So by the end of today, you're not gonna have a problem with congregates. Okay, so if you have any questions, let me know. But if not, let's move on to the next topic.

