Visualizing difference between definitions

but I want you guys to visualize. Is this little circle chart up here? And I want to show you guys the difference between brought basically Bronson and a Bronson, Laurie and Lewis inside of this. So basically, um, water would be an example of ah Bronson Laurie acid. It could be a Bronx Laurie acid. Okay. Meaning that it's good at giving away protons. Okay. And that means that it's also considered a lewis acid. Because notice that Lewis is the more general definition. So every single type of acid can also be considered Lewis. Okay, whereas bh three, which is my second example, would be one that is on Leah Louis definition. It is not gonna be Brown said Larry. Okay. And the reason, I mean, obviously the reason is because it's outside of the bronze, said Laurie Circle. But another reason is because I explained to you, Is this a good proton donor? Is bh three good proton donor? No, because it would break its octet if it donated a proton. Does that kind of makes sense? So they're gonna be some Lewis acids in some Louis bases like bh three that are not gonna also be that are not going to be Bronx, said Larry. And that's important for us to know in terms of concepts your professor could ask you. That he could say, are all Lewis acids, Brown said. Larry Acids. And the answer is no, that would be false. You just look at this chart. You'd say BH three is not Brown, said Laurie. But now, if he reversed it and he said All. Brown said, Lowry acids are also Lewis acids. That's actually true because Bronson Larry Acids are in the smaller circle. So that's the one that's more specific. It still fits in the general, all right, so I just want you guys to know that.

