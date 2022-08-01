The Lewis definition of acids and bases.

So the next few videos are gonna be dedicated completely to acid base chemistry. And what I'm gonna do is I'm going to guide you through the easiest stuff first, which is just the definitions. Remember that, Injun Kim? There were a lot of different definitions of acids and bases. So we have toe, remember what those were Then I'm gonna take you through the more complex stuff, like basically chemical equilibrium. PKs. And eventually what you're gonna learn to do is predict the direction of a reaction in acid base equilibrium. And that's kind of cool. That's also going to be kind of. The ultimate goal of this section is to teach you how to predict that equilibrium. So let's get started with the easy stuff, Okay? First of all, before we get started, you need to know your strong six. So this is something from Gen. Kim that I usually tell you. You don't need to know. Everything from Gen. Came to be good or go, but this is one thing that you're never really allowed to forget. If I tell you that you're reacting with HCL and you don't know that that's a strong acid like come on, like you're slacking, riel hard. Alright. You should remember you're strong acids. Okay. Other than that, everything else I'm gonna teach you here today. Okay. So what I want to do is I want to start off with the most general definitions of acids and bases and then go to more specific ones, okay? And it turns out that the most general definition is going to be the Louis definition. Okay, now, I do wanna make one adjustment here. Notice that in your pdf, it looks fine. But in my pdf, it got messed up, so I'm just gonna write base base. We're comparing acids and bases. Right? Cool. So hopefully it didn't confuse you too much. All right, So the general definition, the most general definition of acids and bases is just gonna be the same as what we already learned in nuclear files on Electra files. Okay, so basically, what that means is remember that I said nuclear files have extra electrons. It's a negative. And then Electra files are missing electrons, so it's the same exact thing. What we're going to say is that in acid is gonna be an electron pair, except, er okay, so if one of these were to be an electron pair, except, er, which one would it be? Would it be the nuclear file or the electric file? Well, think about it. The name Electra file means electron lover. So this one would be the electric file. Does that make sense? So anytime I say electric file, that also means that I'm talking about a Lewis acid. Okay, Same exact thing. It's just a different way to say it. Then a Lewis base is gonna be an electron pair donor. Which of these is the donor of electrons? The nuclear file? Because the nuclear file has extra electrons. So anytime I say nuclear file, now, you know that I'm talking about a Lewis base, okay? And now that we linked these two things together now, you could even predict what the reaction is gonna look like. Based on what I taught you guys about nuclear files on electric files reacting together. Okay,

