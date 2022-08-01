The Bronsted-Lowry definition of acids and bases.

Now what I want to talk about is the more specific one, which is Bronston Larry, which on Lee has to do with protons. Okay, so the Bronston Larry definition on Lee has to do it with protons. And what it says is that maybe this is the one you remember Mawr from Gen Camp. What it says is that, uh, Bronson Laurie acid is gonna be a proton donor. You're gonna give away protons, and then a Bronston Laurie base is a proton except her. Okay, now, many of the time, most of the time, most of the time, these were gonna be the same most of the time. You're Lewis Acid is also going to be a bond, said Laurie Acid. Okay, so I would say more than 90% of time. They're the same, but sometimes they're different. And what that means is, sometimes one of these things is gonna be true. That it maybe it's an electron pair, except, er but the other one is not gonna be true. That which is that it's a proton donor. Okay, so that's what we have to learn today.

