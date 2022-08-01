Predict the Product.

So now that we're dealing with rumination, our lives really just get a lot easier. Because now all I'm gonna do is I'm gonna look for the most stable position, and that's the one. I'm gonna brahman eight. And that's it. Okay, so I've got once again secondary here. I've got primary here. I'm wondering which of these should I add the Brahman to? Should it be to both? No, I'm only gonna get one product. I'm just going to get the product with the Brahmin attached to the secondary position because Brahman just makes those good choices. It's gonna pick the radical that's gonna save it the most energy. Okay, now you might be wondering, What about these other positions here that I didn't circle? Should I also put bro means there Well, this one's secondary just like the red one. So that's the same thing. And then this one is primary just like the black one. And you know what? The primary isn't gonna form. So because this was symmetrical, I actually didn't have toe include those at all. It was really just a pic of choice between primary and secondary. An epic secondary. Cool. Easy, right Now that you know the trends, it's really easy. Okay, next question

Hide transcripts