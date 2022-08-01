Using the Hammond Postulate to describe radical bromination.

So for Roman ation. Notice that my energy diagram is a little bit different. I get the same first step. Okay, Same first step. And what I notice is that I get my same intermediate. Okay, Now, there's just one major difference between my intermediate here in my intermediate up their notice that the energy level for my rate determining step here is actually going to be endo thermic. Okay, What that means is that I actually having to put in energy in order to become this radical. Okay, Now look at the energy difference for my coronation for chlorination. It actually was extra thermic. It actually released energy to make that radical. Okay, isn't that crazy? So for chlorination, it was extra thermic to make that radical for Brahma Nation. It was Endo thermic. Well, what's the What's the significance there? What the significance is, is that remember that. What did Hammond postural it say? It said that basically Hammond postulates said that your intermediate is going toe look most like the side of your reaction or the the side of Yeah, the side of the reaction that has the highest energy level. Okay, so in this case, what that means is that the transition state for chlorination and rumination is gonna look radically different for chlorination. The thing with the highest energy, I'm just going to use Green as the highest energy is gonna be the starting molecule. Okay, so what that means is that my transition state looks a lot like my starting molecule. Notice that my my bond between the H and the stage two is really short. That means that the the intermediate looks a lot like the original Al Cane. Okay, Does that make sense? So far, So my intermediate really looks like the original. Now we notice is that for radical Brahman ation, my highest energy state is actually the radical. So what that means is that my intermediate looks a lot more like the radical than, like, the Al Cane Notice that in this case, my h is really, really far away. Meaning that this ch two almost already has a radical on it. Okay, Is that making sense? So far, So really, the biggest difference is the way that the intermediate looks. Okay, So why is that important? Well, because if you think about it, if the Al cane, if the transition state looks a lot like an owl cane. Then the energy savings of making an of of making a more stable intermediate isn't gonna matter that much. Notice that I have here, that this is the primary. This is this energy savings that I get as a primary radical. But if you make a secondary radical or tertiary radical, you save even more energy. Right? So you would think. Okay, it really wants to be tertiary so that it can make it dip all the way down here and be more stable. But no, chlorine doesn't care. Why. Because chlorine doesn't really look like the radical once it's in his transition state. Really? It looks like it's out cane. And the Al Kane was always stable to begin with. So it doesn't really matter whether it's primary, secondary or tertiary, because it looks like the out cane anyway, so it doesn't really need to have a stable intermediate. Okay, now let's look at Brahman ation for Bram in ation. What we notice is that it actually looks a lot like the radical already in the transition state. Okay, so if I can make it secondary, or if I could make it tertiary even better. That's going to make my transition state a lot easier to make. It's gonna make my transition stay a lot more stable, so the rate determining step can happen faster. Okay, so basically, that's the whole point. Rumination cares a whole lot more about making the graph look like this. Okay, because the intermediate, according Hammond's postulate, looks a lot like the radical. Okay, so what's this difference? Well, the difference is that remember that if you had a transition state that looked like the original starting product, you call that an early transition state, Okay. And notice that over here, what we wind up getting is a late transition state, because late means that it looks more like the second step. Okay, when you have a late transition state, you're going to care a lot more about how stable that transition state is, or how stable at intermediate is because it's gonna stabilize your transition state as well. Okay, so what I'm trying to say is that my simplification of the exo thermic rule works okay. But technically, the way that we explain selectivity is through Hammond's postulate. Okay, Now, for some of you guys, This is just gonna be theoretically. Just helps you know more about this class. Some professor is gonna be really picky about it and actually want you to be ableto describe this. Okay, so it's really up to you guys if you didn't totally get this. It's not the end of the world. It's probably not gonna be in your test. Okay? But I just wanted you guys to know it because I like to be thrown and like you guys to know everything. Okay, So let me know if you have questions, but if not, let's go ahead and move on.

