Radical selectivity:Alcoholics Anonymous Version

Hey everyone. So up to this point, we've learned that radical imagination prefers to occur at the most stable radical catomine intermediate in most cases, that's the tertiary position. But in this video we're gonna learn that not all halogen are created equally. And in fact some halogen at times choose a spot. That's not always the best spot. Now, in order to think of this in everyday terms, just imagine you've been invited to the greatest steakhouse in the world where it has all types of meat selections, Whatever you could think of. Now here, we're going to attach this idea of our steakhouse that the different types of meat entrees you select and we're going to say that these meat entrees represent different types of elimination reactions and the more excel thermic your elimination reaction then the more non selective it is basically halogen it's anywhere on your organic compound and therefore the more unhealthy it is. Again, playing along with this whole idea of food selection. Now, this video is just taking a look at qualitative radical selectivity. And we're gonna go in greater detail later on and try to connect the idea of exo thermic reactions and selectivity. Now, first of all, what exactly is radical selectivity? Well, selectivity is defined as the ability to only for radicals to only halogen eight the carbons with most stable radical intermediates. Again, we're gonna learn that not all allergens play by the rules when it comes to this idea. Alright. So here we have four individuals that have been invited to this awesome steakhouse, the greatest in the world. The first one is not really picky in terms of food, they'll eat whatever, they are not selective whatsoever and they choose a typical hot dog. Okay, we're going to say that this hot dog which represents highly exotic thermic reaction also represents chlorination. Here. For nation has an entropy value that is negative 32. So really negative, really negative delta H. So it's very non selective, very unhealthy because we know hot dogs are made up of who knows what tons of different parts of animals. And we're going to stay here that floor nation because it's not very selective because this diner doesn't really care what they're eating. It is not useful in terms of radical elimination. So when we say for a nation we have f. two and we have ultraviolet light. We're gonna say it's a no go. It's two episode Thermic too uncertain. We don't know what it's going to do. It's so negative. In fact that in some cases we can deem that as being an explosive reaction. So we want to stay clear away from foreign nation and let's move on to our second person. So here the second person um is not willing to eat whatever they're kind of stuck in their ways. They only want to select something that they've eaten before. So they're going to play it safe. They're going to choose meatloaf and other dishes that they're familiar with. If we try to connect this to chlorination, we're going to say that the overall entropy value of chlorination is -101. Now here it's still excellent because it's negative but it's not as negative as Floor Nation because it's XR thermic, it's still a spontaneous reaction, which is good. But the issue is it's still just a little bit too negative as a result of this coronation, we're going to say the only useful radical coronations are reactions with a single type of hydrogen, meaning that if I choose an organic compound that has different types of hydrogen, primary secondary tertiary coronation will give me a mixture of products. It's not very selective. It'll do a little bit of here. A little bit of they're just like our patrons at this restaurant, they're only gonna stick to the foods that they know and they've eaten quite a few things. Now we have our third person. This person really knows their different types of meat selections and they know exactly what they want, they want the most expensive, they want the highest quality cut in terms of this here, they want maybe wagyu beef or something, something. They see that as being the most expensive. So this we relate to domination, brahma nation has an entropy valley that's negative 26. So it's still eggs, a thermic not as quite as an exa thermic as four Nation coronation, but since it's XR thermic, it's still spontaneous, we're going to say here that rumination is the only useful method for selectively hijacking al canes because you can control what it will ruminate. So when it comes to rumination, if we have a mixture of tertiary secondary primary hydrogen rumination always goes for the most stable radical cat down intermediate that's presented. And in most cases tertiary is more stable than secondary which is more stable than primary. Right? So we can count on bro mean to ruminate what we wanted to do. So here we have b. r. two H. V. And depending on what we have it will remain in the place that we want. And then finally we have our fourth person. So we've come to the greatest steakhouse, greatest um meat selection in the world. But then our fourth person says I don't want any meat, I don't want to get involved in any of this. So here we're going to relate this to Iota Nation. ι Nation has an entropy value that is positive because its entropy is positive is an indo thermic reaction. Remember endo thermic reactions are non spontaneous and it would require our investment of energy for it to go, okay so you'd have to basically uh push this person to try anything but again they don't really want to do that. They don't want to get involved in any of this meat selection. Just like I owed a nation doesn't wanna get involved with any type of radical elimination. So here again it's not spontaneous. So it doesn't even want to get involved. Now finally we're going to say here kyra products are always um randomized. So here we're talking about systemic mixtures now, what exactly does that mean? Well if we think about it, this has to do with if our starting material belongs to a Cairo center or not. So let's say that we had this organic compound and here we have a math group. And then here we have our hydrogen. Here we have fo and here we have proposed and we did rumination. Okay so brahma nation will want to replace this hydrogen here. Now that bro mean and either come in from the front or the back of the molecules in order to replace that hydrogen. So because it has those two options, we have two possible products. one where the bro men would be dashed and one And one word be watched. And then we'll just switch positions with the metal And you will get 50% of this one and 50% of this one. So you create a systemic mixture. We have 50% of both of these products. So that's what we mean by pira products are always maximized. So again we're looking at this qualitatively we're trying to relate the whole type of selectivity associated with the halogen based on the preference of different patrons within the greatest steakhouse in the world. Right? So again we're gonna go in greater detail in terms of this from a qualitative and quantitative analysis Later on. For now, this is just helping us to relate how the different allergens react when it comes to radical elimination.

