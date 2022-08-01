Using the Hammond Postulate to describe radical chlorination.

Now that you guys know the funny way to memorize which Hodgins they're gonna be more selective and which ones are less selective. Now, I want to teach you just really quickly the rigorous actual reason why Bro Ming is so much more selective than chlorination. And it doesn't really, technically have to do with how extra thermic it is. In fact, it has to do with the Hammond postural it. Okay, so remember what we learned about Hammond postulate. It is a way that describes what transition states look like. And the Hammond postulate is really the reason why Brahman ation is so much more selective than chlorination is. Let me show you guys that now. Okay? So once again, my definition of selectivity hasn't changed. But it turns out that I'm going to use the Hammond pasta to explain why pro nation is so much more selective. So, first of all, I just want to show you the reaction diagram for the energy diagrams for radical chlorination. Let's go ahead and look at the X axis first and just look at the coordinates. Notice that all of these things should look familiar. Basically, this is the first step of my propagation phase. Okay, so this is all propagation here. I'm just gonna put prop. Okay, so I got my propagation phase. We would expect that that takes energy because you're breaking a bond. Right? So that's gonna be this basically this activation energy here. Okay, that's gonna be the activation energy required to do that first step. Okay, then what that's gonna make is an intermediate that looks like that. Okay, that's a radical. That's my intermediate. And notice that here I put rate determining step. Remember that you're slow step. The one that makes the intermediate is always gonna be your rate determining step. Does that make sense? So far? Cool. So then what happens is that in the next part of my reaction diagram, there's, like, a story. Then what happens? Well, remember, propagation phase isn't done yet. I need to react my well in this case, this would be a termination step here. So let me just say here this will be termination, okay? And in my termination step, what I get is now to radicals colliding to make a new single bond. Now, just you guys know technically, this might come up conceptually. The activation energy for two radicals to collide and make a new bond is always gonna be exactly zero. This is just This is just a definition that you guys should know that the activation energy of two radicals colliding is always zero. It doesn't take energy for that to happen. So that's why there is actually no hump here. Okay, Usually would we would expect to see two humps, but there's no hump there because it doesn't take any energy for that to happen. Okay, Now, notice here that my overall entropy at the end of negative one on one, like I told you guys. But what's really important that I want you guys to know is what the transition state looks like. Okay, now, I'm not gonna go through this just yet. I'm just gonna let you guys know, pay attention to what that transition state looks like. Hammond's postulate, And now we're gonna look a rumination and see how Brahman ation is different

Hide transcripts