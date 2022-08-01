Predict the Product.

would this first one b synthetically useful. And the answer is no. Okay. And the reason is because I have more than one type of hydrogen present, so my chlorine is gonna wind up not making good choices. Okay, Now, keep in mind. I do have a secondary position, and I have a primary position. Okay, so one of these should be the favorite one that should be secondary. But remember, chlorine doesn't like toe play by the rules, So it's just gonna wind up reacting with both. So I could expect to get a product that looks like a chlorine on the primary. And I could also expect to get a product that has the chlorine on the secondary. Okay, so here, in this case, I get a mixture of products. That's not good, because now I'm gonna have to separate them. That sucks. This is not synthetically useful. I would rather use a chlorine of College nation. That's not going to give me two different products. Does that make sense? So far? Cool. So let's go ahead and move down to the next one

Hide transcripts