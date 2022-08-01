Predict the Product.

So was number two synthetically useful? Yes, it waas. Okay. The reason this was synthetically useful is because I've got two different types of carbons. I've got the carbons in the middle and the carbons on the outside. Okay. Now, even though I have two different types of carbon, the middle ones are like Quaternary. The blue ones are primary because they're all attached to just one carbon. Okay, but my question is, how many types of hydrogen is do we have? Because not about carbons. It's about hydrogen. We only have one type because the red carbons, even though they're different, they don't have any hydrogen on them, so they don't really count. So what that means is that my product is simply gonna be Take any of these metal groups, you pick whichever one you want and just stick a chlorine on it, okay? And that would be my product. This is a matter which method group you pick because it's all the same. Just you just have to rotate it to look like the same molecule. Okay, So what that means is that this is a synthetically useful reaction I could use, bro me. And if I wanted to. Brolin would give me the same thing. I would just have a Brahmin instead of chlorine. But chlorine works as well. So it turns out that this is one of those molecules that actually works well with chlorination. If I want to use it, Okay. Doesn't mean you have to use coronation. You could also use Bram in ation. You get the same thing, but I'm just saying it's an option now. Alright. Whereas for the first one, that wasn't really a good option at all. All right, cool. So let me know if that makes sense. Let's move on.

