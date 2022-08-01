Why we need to use the E/Z naming system

Now I want to talk about another naming system called E and Z. Okay, so I call this the easy naming system, and it's actually really easy. It's related to System Trans. The only thing is that you use the e and Z naming system when you have multi substituted Al Keane's. Okay, so I know you can barely see that Multi substituted. Even you can't see it and still doesn't make a whole lot of sense. My handwriting is terrible. Okay, so multi substituted al Queens. So let me give you an example. Let's go down to this example here, assigned CIS and trans to the following Calkins. I don't need names. I don't need full names. I just want to know if it's CIS and trans. So let's start off with this first one. Would that one be CIS or Trans? The answer is that this would be trans okay, because if I drew my fence along here, what you would see is that one group is on one side and one group is on the other. Does that make sense? Cool. How about two? What would that be To would be sis? Because both groups are on the same side. Okay. Now, lastly, what about three? What would you say about three? Okay, so three is actually a trick question. There is no assistant, Trans. Why? Because I have three different groups. I have one here. I have one here, so that could be Trans. But then I also have this one over here messing things up. Did I tell you how to figure out System trans when you have three things? No. So, basically, the E and Z naming system is gonna allow us to give unique names to try and Tetra substituted Calkins. What that means is that system trans Onley works if you have two substitutes. But if you have more than two assistant Trans breaks down like in example three example three. There's no way to use system trans there, so I have to use e and Z instead.

