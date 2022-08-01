Assigning E/Z

Hey everyone. Now that we've done example A Let's take a look at example. B So here, when we're looking at this elk in the first thing we should do is find our corner. Carbons. Remember our corner Carbons are just are walkin carbons. We're going to make this one are blue corner carbon and this one are black corner carbon. The next thing we're gonna do is let's look at the blue one. What are the two groups that are attached to it? If we take a look, we know that there is a carbon here that's invisible And carbon has to make four bonds. So there is a hydrogen that's also present. If we look at carbon and hydrogen which has higher priority, carbon would have higher priorities. So we're going to highlight that. Now let's take a look at our black corner carbon here. What two groups is it attached to? Well, it's attached to an oxygen here and a carbon here of these two which has higher priority oxygen would have higher priority. So now that we determine the to higher priority groups, let's draw our fence And we see that our two higher priority groups are on the same side. Now, remember if we're dealing with a tri substituted or tetra substituted. All keen, then we use the E or Z designation. Since this is tri substituted. We're going to use your Z. And they're on the same side. So that would be sis and sis is related to Z. So this is a Zl keen Now echoing back to my french roots away that I remember, what she means is Z is Z same side. Okay, so that's a way that I tend to try to remember what is Aziz talking, how it's related to Sis. Remember if you are a Zl keen, the opposite of that would be an E. Talking. All right, So just keep this in mind when taking a look at any of these types of al keen structures to determine if they do in fact have an E or Z designation.

