What does E and Z stand for?

Organic Chemistry4. Alkanes and CycloalkanesCis vs Trans

when I'm using NZ. All I do is this. I'm gonna choose the highest priority groups on both corners of the double bond. Okay. What does high priority mean? It means highest atomic mess. Okay, so I'm going to try to pick the side of the double bond. I'm gonna try to pick on each side double bond that Adam that has the highest atomic mass. That one's gonna get my priority. And then I'm going to figure out how those two high priority groups are related to each other. If they're related to each other Trans, then we're gonna sign the letter e. If they're related to each other as cysts, then we're gonna sign the letter Z. So basically, Z is just a fancy way of saying cysts with three or more substitutes. E is a fancy way of saying trans with three or more substitutes
