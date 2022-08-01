Assigning E/Z

So I'm gonna go through the first one all by myself. I'm gonna like what I mean by myself is with you guys just guide you guys through it and then we'll see. Be okay. So first of all, let's look at f I have when I say that I have Thio do the highest party groups on both corners. What is a corner? I'm just talking about this being one corner and this being another Yes. So let's look at the green one first. Is there a side of this double bond that is going to have the higher priority? Is there one of those substitutes that's gonna have a prior party? And the answer is yes. Florian is gonna have a higher priority over this group here. Why? Because even though this group down here looks bigger, the flooring has a higher atomic mass right away. So what that means is flooring beats. Carbon flooring is further down. The periodic table on carbon is so this is going to be my high priority up here. Oops. Whatever This is gonna be my high priority. Appear now. Let's move to read. So for red, is there a way to assign which one is higher priority. And actually these air both exactly the same. They're both ch three. Okay, so this is an example where I actually have four different substitute Wint's. But since I have two of the same substitute Wint on a corner, I can't assign assistant Trans or NZ. Why? Because there's no way to distinguish thes from each other. They're both the same thing. So actually, this one is going to be not available. I can't assign CIS and Trans unless there's different things on both sides. Okay, so what I'm trying to say is that there's no way for me to know if this assistant Trans because this ch three is always going to be sis to the F and trans to the Ethel. This ch three is always gonna be sister the Ethel entrance, the F so it doesn't really matter. This one does not get designation

