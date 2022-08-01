How to name different types of double bonds or rings

Now that we know how to name double bonds, there's an extra complication that we have to consider, which is that double bonds, because of the lack of free rotation, are going to be able to arrange themselves in different ways. So now we have to take into account not only the fact that there's a double bond, it has priority. We're also gonna have to take into account the arrangement of that double bond. So let's go ahead and get started. So I'm sure you've heard of the word CIS and trans before CIS and Trans are names given to particular arrangements of double bonds or of rings. Okay, so basically, any time that you have no free rotation, okay, you're gonna have the possibility for CIS and trans. So, for example, um, a double bond. If two groups are oriented in the same position, remember that a double bond is is pretty like has a lot of regions of overlap, so it can't twist out of shape. So that means that the old one is stuck there in the same way a ring has the same problem. Where if I, for example, have a ring that looks like this. And then I have a group facing up, and I also have another group facing up. So notice that there's, like, a three D structure. Let's say this is one atom and another atom and see how they're both facing the same way. I can't actually rotate this one to the down position without breaking the ring, because that ring, in order to move one down, you have to snap. So this is CIS and trans of the words that we use for these arrangements that are stuck together. Okay, Onda. Like I said, these items exist because free rotation around pi bonds is impossible. Okay, so basically, the way that we that this works is that when two groups happened to be on the same side of the fence Okay, well, I'm going to talk about that is in a second when they're on the same side, that's gonna be sis. When they're on different sides of the fence, that's gonna be trans. So what kind of mysterious fence am I talking about? Well, let's say we have a double bond. The way that I like to split it up is I like to draw a dotted line right through the middle of the global bond. Okay, so that double bond is my fence. All right. And then what I say is, how are these groups related to each other on that double bond? So, for example, if I wanted to compare A and C, are they on the same side of the fence or different sides? While they're both on the same side, they're both on the top side. So the relationship between and see would be sis. What about the relationship between B and C? What would that relationship be? Well, those are on different sides, so that one would be trans. Okay. Got that so far. How about the relationship between A and B? How would if I were to say, what kind of relationship is that? Okay. And be actually, don't have assistant trans relationship. The reason is because they're on the same carbon. Okay, system. Trans Onley applies to Adams on other carbons, not on the ones that are on your own carbon. So and be would actually get a completely different type of name that we're not going to discuss here, But it wouldn't have to do Assistant trans So Assistant Trans on Lee has to do with the way that one Adam toe another relates to okay, the way that these relate to each other. Okay, so here I've got two different versions of two beauty. Mean, when I say that you shouldn't be shocked, you should know what I'm talking about because that means that's a butane with a double bond in the two position. Easy. Okay, but these air both not both the same molecule. In fact, they're gonna have different physical properties. They're going to behave differently and stuff like that. So what would be the names that we would give to these to show that they're distinctly different? The names that we would give would be what I would draw my fence and I would say, Okay, are these on the same side of the fence or different? Same. So this one would be cysts to beauty, and then this one would be trans to beauty. All right, And these are later on. We're gonna talk about them. There's something called stereo I summers, which means that they actually are connected the same way, but they're shaped differently. But for right now, just know that these are molecules that are locked in their position and they can't move

