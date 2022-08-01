The pH scale vs. the pKa scale.

now, I What I want to do is I want to go over the similarity of the pH scale and the PKK scale. So with for the pH scale, like I said, zero is very acidic. 14 is very basic, and seven was neutral. Remember that seven was just water, okay? And that was neutral is right in the middle. Well, for Piquet, we have something very similar, but for Piquet, it's just gonna be a different scale. And it's going to mean something different. So for Peak A about the lowest PK that you can get without being a crazy molecule is around Negative 10. And these were gonna be the most amazing acids. Okay, Remember that acids okay, remember that Piquet has to do with how much it wants to be an acid. Okay, so negative 10 is gonna be, like, the most amazing assets ever. And then it turns out that the scales about from negative 10 toe about 50. So 50 would be about the same thing as me saying like a really high number for Ph. And what I'm wondering is, what do you think 50 means? Do you mean that that means do you think that means that it's a very good base. And the answer is no. It has nothing to do with basis city because remember, all this is is we're just trying to see how likely is it to dissociate into an acid. So that means what is 50 50 is just going to be Pardon my French, but it's just gonna be your very, very shitty acids. Okay? It's the ones that are terrible, it associating. So basically, it's 50 doesn't mean that your basic it just means that you're really bad at being an acid. It means that you suck as an acid you're never gonna associate. Okay, then what is 16 16 is actually water and water is going to be kind of your neutral PK where basically anything above water, we're going to say that those were the good assets, and then anything below water. We're going to say that those are the bad acids. Does that make sense with 50 being the worst of all? So much so that I said she okay, does that make sense? So basically, when we're talking about PK is we're always looking at things that are lower than 16 as our strong or as our good acids. Okay,

