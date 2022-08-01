The relationship between equilibrium constant and pKa.

So let's just talk about stuff that you guys should remember that strong acids are gonna have a high dissociation constant. That means that they're very likely to disassociate fully. Okay. And that means they fully associate in iniquitous solution. Okay, remember that weak acids are gonna have a smaller dissociation constant. And what that means is that they're only gonna partially associate in an aqueous solution. And that makes a huge difference, because that means that they're gonna have different P. K s. They're gonna have different tendencies to donate protons. Okay, now, let's remember what is PK? Well, p remember, stands for the negative Log base 10. Okay. All right. And then remember that K a stands just basically for products. Overreacted. Okay, Now, I'm not going to make you guys calculate every single thing, okay, but check it out. I mean, products in this case are just dissociating into h plus. Okay. And reactant are what happens before it fully associates. That makes sense. So the K is basically the ratio of how much of my acid is gonna actually become a proton can. That's what I care about. So therefore, if we're taking the negative log of this K A. What that means is that the higher the K A basically, the higher the chances of the molecule breaking apart and making ions the lower the p K. Is gonna be okay. So just like we had in Ph. Remember that your strongest acid was actually the one that was the lowest pH. It was close to zero. Remember that? Basically, Ph is on a scale of 0 to 14. Remember that down here was the very acidic solution. And then over at 14 was the very basic solution. Okay, remember that if it was very acidic, it would have a very low pH. And in the same way, Pekka is going to do the same thing. So your strongest acids are always gonna have the lowest numbers for Piquet. Does that make sense? And it's because we're using the negative log, not the positive. So it's always gonna be the opposite. Cool. So far awesome

