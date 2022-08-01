Calculating pKa and comparing acidity

So let's try this next one. Notice that it has a dissociation constant of that slightly different. Go ahead and take the negative log of that number and see what you get. Snow you should have gotten is you should have gotten the number nine point two four if you round it. Okay? And that's the P K. So I wanna ask you guys, which of these is the stronger acid? Is acetic acid stronger or is ammonium stronger? And the answer is it has to be acetic acid. Okay, this is my stronger one, because the fact that it has a lower PK Okay, In fact, every time that you drop one in peak A, that actually means is ten times stronger because it's a log scale. So it turns out that acetic acid is actually like probably like, almost like a hundred thousand times better oven acid than ammonium. Isn't that crazy? Like the numbers get really big really fast when it comes Thio acidity. So I hope that makes sense. It's just a quick review. What's most important about this entire page is you guys knowing this trend right here where your lowest PK is gonna be your strongest acids, Your highest peak. A s are gonna be your worst acids. Never say that their bases, because PK has only to do with acids and not with basis city. All right, so let me know if I can clear that up for you in any other ways, But if not, let's keep going.

