Calculate the pKa of acetic acid

So now what I want you guys to do is calculate the PKK's of the following acids using the dissociation constant. Okay, so in this case, I'm already giving you the dissociation. Constant. This is really easy. All you have to do is just take the negative log of it. So I'm just really like or go has very little math in it. But I just want you guys to practice this. You remember the definition of negative log. So in your calculator, what you should do is just type in and you guys can fall along with me. So maybe pause the video if you need to get your calculator. Okay. You guys all got it, or you have your iPhone on sideways. Perfect. Awesome. So what we're gonna do is we're gonna say 1.75 times 10 to the negative five, okay? And we're just going to take the negative log of that. So I'm gonna basically type in that number, and then I'm going to type in log based 10. If it says that, okay. And then I'm going to type in the negative sign. Okay? Remember that you have. You basically have, like, a positive. Negative button. Okay, on your calculator. So you're gonna type in the negative sign on your calculator. And what that's going to give you is a peek a of 4.75 Okay, so is that a good acid? What do you guys think? Yeah, that's actually a pretty good acid, because remember, I said anything below 16 is pretty good. So it turns out this is actually a carb oxalic acid, remember? Carb oxalic acid. So it turns out car oxalic acids are actually pretty good acids doll, right? That's why they're called Khar oxalic acids.

