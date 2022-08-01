Why we use pKa instead of pH.

Alright, guys. And I want to talk about the relationship between the equilibrium constant and the PK. All right, so remember that in general chemistry, we were always talking about something called ph. Okay. And ph was used to measure. What do you guys remember? It was actually used to measure the concentration of hydro knee, um, ions in a solution. Oops. Not is in solution. Okay, so I know that's really specific, but it was used to basically measure how acidic a solution. Waas How acidic or how Basic. Okay, but it turns out that in organic chemistry, we don't care about the solution. It all. We don't care if it's acidic or if it's basic at all. What we care about is the actual molecule itself. And what I care about is how likely is that molecule to donate a proton? Or how likely is that molecule to accept a proton? PH doesn't tell me that Ph just tells me how maney H pluses are circulating in this in this test tube. I don't care about that. I care about the molecules inside. I care. How much are they likely to give away a proton? Okay, so that means that we're gonna use a different measure. We're gonna use the negative log of the equilibrium constant where the dissociation constant. Remember that dissociation constant has to do with how likely a bond is to break. Okay, so I use the negative log of how likely that is toe happen to figure out for the tendency of a molecule to donate protons. Okay. And that's what we actually care about. So that's why in in or go I mean, Jen can be used pH. But now, in Oregon, we're gonna use PK instead, okay?

Hide transcripts