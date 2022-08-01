Identification of polarity in solvents

all right, So this is actually another common polar a product compound, and that is or solvent. And that is it's called Dime Ethel Former Meid or D M. F. Okay, so another one, it's another one that has this weird letters. And the reason that it's polar is because it has a lot of die polls. The reason that it's a pro dick is because there's no hydrogen is directly attached. To that end, If I had just had one h, that would be pro Dick. But these are actually methyl groups, right? Since their methyl groups, they actually can't hydrogen bond it all. So that would be a product. Okay, um and then finally, let's just do this last one.

