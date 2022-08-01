Identification of polarity in solvents

Alright, guys, I actually gave this one away earlier. This one isn't a mean Okay, it's actually ammonia. So this would be polar pro dick. Why? Because it does have a die poll. You don't see it. That's because you haven't drawn it correctly. Remember that you have to draw nitrogen like a like a tribunal parameter, and it needs to have a lone pair at the top. OK, so there actually is a net die poll pulling up, right? I forgot to draw the ages and then all these ages air directly attached to end so it can hydrogen bond. Okay. And what I said earlier was that basically, if you're an alcohol, water or you're in a mean, you would be able to be polar products. So I'm just gonna go out of the way so you could see that I wrote polar product there. Okay, now my closing thoughts on the solvent area. I know it was kind of long because I give you a lot of examples. The whole point is this. No, that water alcohol Inamine are your products and know that everything was fancy letters like the alphabet soup of D m s O d h f or th f d m d m f All of those are going to be the A products. Okay, I really haven't seen a version of an acronym that is a product. So don't worry too much about that. Okay? So I hope that made sense to you guys. Let's move on to the next topic.

Hide transcripts